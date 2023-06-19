Buddhist monks exercise in Nepal. Nepal’s politics is witnessing the emergence of Hindu nationalism, with growing calls for the country to become a Hindu “rashtra”. Photo: AFP
Calls grow for Nepal to ditch secularism as India’s ruling BJP pushes its Hindu-nationalist agenda

  • Nepal’s politics is witnessing a silent change – the emergence of Hindu nationalism and demands that the country become a Hindu state once again
  • Civil society activists say Hindu-nationalist outfits with links to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party are funding the movement, according to a US report

Kunal Purohit
Updated: 9:30am, 19 Jun, 2023

