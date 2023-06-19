An investigation into the high-profile Malaysian judge who presided over the 2020 conviction of ex-leader Najib Razak found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday in the latest blow to efforts to exonerate the jailed politician. Photo: EPA-EFE
1MDB scandal: Malaysian judge who convicted Najib Razak had ‘no criminal wrongdoing’, probe finds
- An investigation into the high-profile Malaysian judge who presided over the conviction of Najib Razak found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing
- Political observers suggest the probe was part of a wider campaign by Najib’s allies to discredit the judiciary and make a case for his full exoneration
