Thailand’s current Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, who seized power in a 2014 coup. In May a general election saw the pro-democracy Move Forward Party win millions of votes. Photo: EPA-EFE
Is Thailand’s caretaker government aiming for legitimacy legacy via Myanmar talks?
- Thailand hosted an informal Asean meeting on Monday with Myanmar’s military, who took control through a 2021 coup, but several nations did not attend
- The move by Bangkok’s Prayuth-led administration may be its way of showing it has ‘continued legitimacy’ after May’s pro-democracy election result, an analyst says
