Chinese tourists at Lake Tekapo in New Zealand. New Zealanders responding to the survey said they “felt warmer” towards many Asian nations than the year before. Photo: Francine Chen
Forget UK, North America – Asia is most important to New Zealanders, poll finds
- Some three-quarters of respondents said China was the most important Asian nation to New Zealand’s future, even as 37 per cent saw Beijing as a threat
- New Zealand’s affinity with Asia could be explained by similarities in cultures and values, says head of organisation that conducted the annual survey
Chinese tourists at Lake Tekapo in New Zealand. New Zealanders responding to the survey said they “felt warmer” towards many Asian nations than the year before. Photo: Francine Chen