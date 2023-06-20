The findings for the poll this year revealed a slightly softer stance towards China among Australians compared with last year’s poll amid improving bilateral relations. Photo: via Getty Images
The findings for the poll this year revealed a slightly softer stance towards China among Australians compared with last year’s poll amid improving bilateral relations. Photo: via Getty Images
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Fewer Australians see China as a threat as negative public opinion may have ‘bottomed out’: survey

  • The poll reveals strong public support for the Aukus agreement but Australians are now less clear about how the deal would impact regional security
  • Friendlier diplomacy by PM Anthony Albanese’s government has cooled tensions, restored some trade blocks

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 8:30pm, 20 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The findings for the poll this year revealed a slightly softer stance towards China among Australians compared with last year’s poll amid improving bilateral relations. Photo: via Getty Images
The findings for the poll this year revealed a slightly softer stance towards China among Australians compared with last year’s poll amid improving bilateral relations. Photo: via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE