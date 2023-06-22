Members of the Indonesian Navy disembark from boats during a patrol for May’s Asean summit, which was hosted by Jakarta. The bloc is due to hold regional drills in September, its first since it was formed in 1967. Photo: EPA-EFE
Will Cambodia’s concerns of ‘rocking China boat’ affect Asean unity over naval drills?
- Planned exercises in the contested South China Sea will look at maritime security and be the first time the Southeast Asian bloc has held them, amid Beijing’s growing clout
- However, Cambodia has not yet agreed and says ‘several other countries’ have not responded, with analysts suggesting some nations could simply observe
