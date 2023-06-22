A woman walks with her umbrella to avoid the heat wave on a hot afternoon in Mumbai, India in April 2023. Swathes of Asia are heavily exposed to the climate crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rich young Asians urged to build culture of giving ‘boldly’ to tackle climate change, inequality
- Philanthropy can help plug gaps exacerbated by the pandemic, with the younger generation more conscious about being part of the solution, speakers at Asia’s largest philanthropic gathering said
- Asia’s scions have the potential to drive real change and make investments that create a net positive social impact, they added
