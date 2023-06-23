Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia
Malaysia gears up for state polls in first real test for Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government

  • Anwar’s fragile coalition is expected to retain key states including Selangor, but a big opposition win could affect stability and add pressure on him, one observer notes
  • The state poll results are seen as a barometer of the support for Anwar and his unity government, especially among the majority Malay Muslim voters

Joseph Sipalan
Updated: 4:50pm, 23 Jun, 2023

