Participants scan a QR code at an AI trial in Bengaluru, India, in April, aimed at helping some of the nation’s poorest more easily access money from anti-poverty programmes. How much will AI be a positive gamechanger in the region? Photo: Bloomberg
As AI regulation looms, should Asia follow West’s lead and risk ‘killing innovation’?
- Experts say pegging regulations to countries like the UK – due to hold a global AI summit – could ‘freeze out’ firms from nations like China or India
- What’s right for the West when it comes to regulating the multibillion-dollar industry ‘isn’t necessarily right for Hong Kong, Singapore’, they say
