Members of the Philippine coastguard look on during a joint maritime exercise in the South China Sea with the coastguards of Japan and the US earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
The Philippines
South China Sea: calls grow in Philippines for UN intervention against Beijing over Hague ruling refusal

  • More of the Southeast Asian nation’s senators have thrown their weight behind a proposal to pursue UN intervention in the long-running dispute
  • ‘China claims to be an ally … but it’s harassing our fisherfolk,’ said one lawmaker who backs the plan to raise the issue at the UN General Assembly

SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 5:00pm, 27 Jun, 2023

