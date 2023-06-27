Blasphemy is a criminal offence in Indonesia with a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo denies claims of cover-up in brewing Islamic school blasphemy scandal
- Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has ordered an investigation into an Islamic school following a prayer arrangement scandal
- The investigation comes after the school’s co-founder said the institution would emerge unscathed because of its ties with top-level government officials
