Blasphemy is a criminal offence in Indonesia with a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo denies claims of cover-up in brewing Islamic school blasphemy scandal

  • Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has ordered an investigation into an Islamic school following a prayer arrangement scandal
  • The investigation comes after the school’s co-founder said the institution would emerge unscathed because of its ties with top-level government officials

SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 7:03pm, 27 Jun, 2023

