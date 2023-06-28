Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left) and Law Minister K. Shanmugam are seen in this composite picture. Photo: dpa, SCMP
Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left) and Law Minister K. Shanmugam are seen in this composite picture. Photo: dpa, SCMP
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore PM’s ‘urgent’ probe of ministers K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan’s bungalow tenancy finds no wrongdoing

  • Simultaneous probes by Singapore’s powerful anti-graft agency and PM Lee’s top political lieutenant found no misconduct by Foreign Minister Balakrishnan and Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam
  • Opposition figure Kenneth Jeyaretnam had triggered the saga by questioning if the ministers were ‘paying less than market value’ rent for their tenancy of colonial-era bungalows

Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 5:58pm, 28 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP