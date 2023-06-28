Singapore authorities have said that two separate investigations concerning government ministers leasing sprawling state-owned colonial bungalows found no evidence of wrongdoing, drawing a line under a months-old saga that had been the subject of intense public discussion. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on May 23 had ordered an urgent investigation over the matter – involving Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan – amid criticism from the opposition and other critics over their tenancy of the properties. The ministers themselves had said at the time they requested and welcomed the independent inquiry over the issue. Shanmugam characterised suggestions of impropriety as “outrageous” and said he had nothing to hide. The matter first surfaced after opposition figure Kenneth Jeyaretnam publicly questioned if the ministers were “paying less than market value” for the bungalows on 31 Ridout Road, within the upmarket Holland Village district. Such questioning of possible impropriety by top officials from the long-dominant People’s Action Party (PAP) is rare. The party, in power without interruption since 1959, has long prided itself for its staunch anti-corruption stance. Singapore to investigate rental of state properties by ministers The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) – the country’s powerful graft-busting agency which directly reports to Prime Minister Lee – found no preferential treatment given to the ministers and their spouses, and no disclosure of privileged information in the process of the rental transactions involving two black and white bungalows, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday. The CPIB probe was conducted in tandem with a separate investigation by Lee’s top political lieutenant, the Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean. Teo’s report too concluded that that both ministers, as well as public officers and private sector intermediaries involved, had conducted themselves properly in the two transactions. “There was no abuse of power or conflict of interest resulting in the ministers gaining any unfair advantage or privilege,” Teo’s report said. The property rented by Balakrishnan since October 2019, has a land area of 136,101 sq ft – about the size of two standard-sized football fields. The bungalow rented by Shanmugam included land from an adjacent property and had a land area of 249,335 sq ft. These properties were built in the early 1900s during British colonial rule and are located predominantly in the compact city state’s central region where most contemporary high-end residential districts are located. Some of the bungalows have been vacant for an extended period and hence are in poorer conditions, with tenants expected to install modern amenities such as air-conditioning, water heaters and cooking hobs. Shanmugam had leased the property at 26 Ridout Road since 2018 at a rate of S$26,000 (US$19,243) per month while Balakrishnan paid S$19,000 per month from 2019 to 2022 for the 31 Ridout Road bungalow, when his rental rate was raised to S$20,000. Social media commentary over the matter – prompted by Jeyaretnam’s blog post – had also centred around his claims that the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) might have illegally cut down trees at the property leased by Shanmugam, and that the agency had paid for the construction of a car porch at the bungalow. Questions were also raised over the independence of the SLA given that it was under the law ministry helmed by Shanmugam. The agency has oversight of over 2600 state-owned properties including 600 black and white bungalows. Singapore minister Tharman quits cabinet to join presidential race The reports dealt with these claims, detailing no indication of wrongdoing. Shanmugam paid for the clearance of the trees and vegetation overgrowth – undertaken for health and safety reasons. Likewise, he footed the bill for the car porch. On the SLA, the reports indicated that Shanmugam removed himself from the chain of command and decision-making process pertaining to the leasing of his bungalow. The report by Teo said the episode “highlighted the paramount importance of political office holders and public service officers understanding and upholding the key principles of acting with integrity at all times, to abide by the spirit and not just the letter of the rules”. The findings of the two probes will be discussed by lawmakers in parliament next week.