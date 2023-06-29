North Korea has dismissed an offer for bilateral talks from Japan as long as the issue of abducted Japanese nationals is on the agenda. Photo: Shutterstock
North Korea slams Japan over abduction issue as victims’ families urge Tokyo to ‘bargain for their freedom’
- North Korea rejected Japan’s offer to discuss the fate of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s, insisting the issue has been resolved
- One analyst said, after calling for sanctions and pressure having no effect, families desperate to see their loved ones are ‘ready for Japan to bargain for their freedom’
