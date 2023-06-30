Taiwan’s Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan, left, with Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan, left, with Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: AFP
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Does Taiwan official’s Japan visit reflect ‘new reality’ of Tokyo-Taipei ties?

  • Cheng Wen-tsan met senior politicians from Japan’s ruling LDP in the first visit to the country by a sitting Taiwanese vice-premier in 29 years
  • The security situation in North Asia is bound to have cropped up during talks, even though Tokyo and Taipei have insisted the aim of the trip was to boost trade, analysts say

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 9:30am, 30 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan, left, with Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan, left, with Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE