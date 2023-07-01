Students in South Korea face intense competition to enter good universities. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea’s war on ‘killer’ exams leaves students in distress: ‘like I was struck by lightning’
- Officials are cracking down on after-school study centres and targeting ‘killer’ questions as part of reforms ordered by President Yoon Suk-yeol
- But critics say more must be done to banish exam stress in the competitive nation, while the moves are unsettling students 5 months ahead of university entrance tests
