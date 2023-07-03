Nato has said it will upgrade ties and deepen collaboration with Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. Photo: AFP
Nato has said it will upgrade ties and deepen collaboration with Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. Photo: AFP
Nato
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Eyes on China? Why some Asian nations ‘privately welcome’ Nato’s regional move

  • Nato is upgrading ties with Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea to share information rather than deploy military resources, observers say
  • While some nations have voiced concerns, experts say most are ‘generally happy’ to see increased Western support to help balance China’s influence

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 9:30am, 3 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Nato has said it will upgrade ties and deepen collaboration with Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. Photo: AFP
Nato has said it will upgrade ties and deepen collaboration with Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE