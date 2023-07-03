Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left) and Law Minister K Shanmugam are seen in this composite picture. Photo: dpa, SCMP
Singapore
Singapore PM Lee retains ‘full confidence’ in ministers, says rental probe highlights firm anti-corruption stance

  • PM Lee says he is fully satisfied with the findings showing ministers Vivian Balakrishnan and K. Shanmugam had done nothing wrong in leasing 2 state-owned bungalows
  • Lee reiterates the government will not compromise on honesty and integrity as Shanmugam slams ‘untruths’ and ‘innuendos’ over his tenancy

Bhavan Jaipragas and Kimberly Lim

Updated: 9:38pm, 3 Jul, 2023

