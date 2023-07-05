Actors Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu star in the Barbie film that Philippine senators have called for a ban on over a scene featuring a map showing Beijing’s controversial “nine-dash line” claim in the contested South China Sea. Photo: via AFP
Philippine lawmaker urges ban on ‘Barbie’ film over disputed South China Sea map
- It follows a similar move by Vietnam over a scene showing a map of the ‘invalidated nine-dash line’ that China uses to assert claims in the South China Sea
- The Hague tribunal has ruled that China’s claims had no legal basis and recognised the Philippines’ sovereign rights in the resource-rich waterway
Actors Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu star in the Barbie film that Philippine senators have called for a ban on over a scene featuring a map showing Beijing’s controversial “nine-dash line” claim in the contested South China Sea. Photo: via AFP