Singapore’s new legislation targets a range of illicit activities including online scams, terrorism, and use of online platforms for drug trafficking. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore passes law cracking down on online content in scams, malicious cyber activity
- The new legislation grants authorities the power to issue social media platforms and internet service providers different types of directions to stop malicious activity
- The government can also take pre-emptive measures such as blocking orders for suspicious apps to be removed from app stores
Singapore’s new legislation targets a range of illicit activities including online scams, terrorism, and use of online platforms for drug trafficking. Photo: Shutterstock