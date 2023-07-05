Singapore’s new legislation targets a range of illicit activities including online scams, terrorism, and use of online platforms for drug trafficking. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore
Singapore passes law cracking down on online content in scams, malicious cyber activity

  • The new legislation grants authorities the power to issue social media platforms and internet service providers different types of directions to stop malicious activity
  • The government can also take pre-emptive measures such as blocking orders for suspicious apps to be removed from app stores

Kimberly Lim
Updated: 8:56pm, 5 Jul, 2023

