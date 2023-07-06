Malaysia’s tourism minister Tiong King Sing, who is also the country’s special envoy to China, this week told local media that the incident was not isolated and that he’d had to make similar interventions in the past. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia’s anti-graft official pledges ‘thorough’ probe in airport extortion case as ‘middleman’ identified
- Malaysia’s tourism minister last week intervened at the airport to ‘rescue’ a Chinese national purportedly being extorted by immigration officials
- The anti-corruption agency has recorded statements from more than 14 people, and identified a ‘middleman who was allegedly responsible for making the demand’
