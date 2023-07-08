Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tastes seafood during an election campaign event in Wakayama on April 15. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
A year after Shinzo Abe’s death, Japan still grappling with how to protect politicians amid ‘lone wolf’ attack fears
- Police have made significant changes to the ways they handle politicians’ security after the ex-prime minister was gunned down on July 8 last year
- But experts say the measures may not be enough to foolproof leaders’ safety as loner assailants lurk at a time Japan prepares for a potential snap general election
