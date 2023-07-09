The USS Ronald Reagan, a US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, pulls into port in Danang, Vietnam on June 25. Photo: AFP
South China Sea: ‘neutral’ Vietnam hedges against Beijing as US, Japan, India, South Korea seek to woo it militarily
- Despite ongoing tensions in the disputed waterway, Vietnam’s ‘No 1 priority’ is still maintaining stable bilateral ties with China, analysts say
- Yet ‘diplomatic balancing’ and its ‘swing state’ status have led to visits from US and Japanese warships, and South Korea’s Yoon – plus an Indian gift
The USS Ronald Reagan, a US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, pulls into port in Danang, Vietnam on June 25. Photo: AFP