The USS Ronald Reagan, a US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, pulls into port in Danang, Vietnam on June 25. Photo: AFP
Vietnam
South China Sea: ‘neutral’ Vietnam hedges against Beijing as US, Japan, India, South Korea seek to woo it militarily

  • Despite ongoing tensions in the disputed waterway, Vietnam’s ‘No 1 priority’ is still maintaining stable bilateral ties with China, analysts say
  • Yet ‘diplomatic balancing’ and its ‘swing state’ status have led to visits from US and Japanese warships, and South Korea’s Yoon – plus an Indian gift

Maria Siow
Updated: 9:30am, 9 Jul, 2023

