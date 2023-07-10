Anwar Ibrahim, left, and Mahathir Mohammed. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s Mahathir turns 98 with ‘Malay supremacy’ on his mind. Is he ‘obsessed’ with Anwar?
- With an already untouchable political legacy, the ex-premier faces mounting questions over his motivation for his new ‘Malay Proclamation’ activism
- Mahathir warns that PM Anwar’s new multiracial administration will erode the rights and privileges of Malays, who account for nearly two-thirds of voters
Anwar Ibrahim, left, and Mahathir Mohammed. Photo: Bloomberg