Anwar Ibrahim, left, and Mahathir Mohammed. Photo: Bloomberg
Anwar Ibrahim, left, and Mahathir Mohammed. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia’s Mahathir turns 98 with ‘Malay supremacy’ on his mind. Is he ‘obsessed’ with Anwar?

  • With an already untouchable political legacy, the ex-premier faces mounting questions over his motivation for his new ‘Malay Proclamation’ activism
  • Mahathir warns that PM Anwar’s new multiracial administration will erode the rights and privileges of Malays, who account for nearly two-thirds of voters

Joseph Sipalan
Joseph Sipalan

Updated: 7:45pm, 10 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Anwar Ibrahim, left, and Mahathir Mohammed. Photo: Bloomberg
Anwar Ibrahim, left, and Mahathir Mohammed. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE