South Koreans protest on Saturday against Japan’s planned release of treated radioactive waste water from the Fukushima power plant. Photo: Xinhua
South Korea
South Koreans’ rejection of Japan’s Fukushima water release plan puts Yoon’s bid for improved Tokyo ties to the test

  • Seoul says it ‘respects’ the UN nuclear watchdog’s safety review, but some eight out of 10 South Koreans are opposed to Japan’s release plan
  • A request from Yoon for Tokyo to consider the Korean public’s concerns is likely to be interpreted as ‘tactic approval’ of the plan, said one academic

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 12:17pm, 11 Jul, 2023

