An activist protests outside the Chinese consulate in Manila in 2021. Philippine-China have been strained amid growing tensions in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Philippines mulls higher defence budget to tackle South China Sea ‘harassment’
- The consideration comes as Beijing warned that involving a third party to resolve the maritime dispute could turn the South China Sea into a ‘sea of war’
- The Philippines will also buy cruise missiles, artillery systems in military posturing to ‘drive away’ Chinese fishing boats near the energy-rich Recto Bank
An activist protests outside the Chinese consulate in Manila in 2021. Philippine-China have been strained amid growing tensions in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters