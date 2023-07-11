Meta’s Mia Garlick (left, on screen) and Josh Machin (right, on screen) at the Select Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media at Parliament House in Canberra. Photo: AAP/dpa
Australian lawmakers grill TikTok, Meta officials over China links, foreign interference, Covid-19 origins
- Executives were questioned on their companies’ links to China, alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang and restricting details about Covid-19’s origins on their platforms
- The committee also debated whether to ban WeChat in Australia, despite researchers arguing the move would hurt the country’s democracy and social cohesion
