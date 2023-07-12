Singapore’s Transport Minister S. Iswaran delivers an opening address at the Changi Aviation Summit in May. Photo AFP
breaking | Singapore opens corruption probe into transport minister S. Iswaran
- The city state’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said in a statement that it was unable to release further details about the investigation
- Iswaran has been ordered to go on a leave of absence by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong while he is investigated by the anti-corruption watchdog
