Singapore’s Transport Minister S. Iswaran delivers an opening address at the Changi Aviation Summit in May. Photo AFP
Singapore
breaking | Singapore opens corruption probe into transport minister S. Iswaran

  • The city state’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said in a statement that it was unable to release further details about the investigation
  • Iswaran has been ordered to go on a leave of absence by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong while he is investigated by the anti-corruption watchdog

Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 9:50am, 12 Jul, 2023

