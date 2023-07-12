Move Forward Party leader and candidate to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister, Pita Limjaroenrat, speaks to the media before a parliament session in Bangkok earlier this month. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Press Wire/dpa
Move Forward Party leader and candidate to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister, Pita Limjaroenrat, speaks to the media before a parliament session in Bangkok earlier this month. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Press Wire/dpa
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Politics

In Thailand, Pita’s PM bid stumbles as progressive-conservative showdown looms

  • A coalition of eight parties led by the progressive Move Forward Party is ready and raring to form a new government, but lacks the votes needed for PM
  • Pita Limjaroenrat’s bid to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister could yet be thwarted by conservatives and an army-drafted constitution, experts say

Aidan Jones

Updated: 1:34pm, 12 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Move Forward Party leader and candidate to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister, Pita Limjaroenrat, speaks to the media before a parliament session in Bangkok earlier this month. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Press Wire/dpa
Move Forward Party leader and candidate to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister, Pita Limjaroenrat, speaks to the media before a parliament session in Bangkok earlier this month. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Press Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE