An alleged key accomplice of 1MDB scandal mastermind Jho Low had been arrested in Kuala Lumpur, signifying another major development in efforts to track down those responsible for the multibillion-dollar plunder. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia 1MDB scandal: alleged Jho Low aide Jasmine Loo arrested as crackdown continues
- Jasmine Loo, formerly a legal counsel to the 1MDB fund, was said to have fled Malaysia before the 2018 general election
- No details were revealed about Loo’s sudden emergence in Malaysia, and she has said she is willing to cooperate with Malaysian authorities
