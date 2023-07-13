Malaysia’s capital city Kuala Lumpur is located in Selangor, the country’s wealthiest and most industrialised state that has since 2008 been governed by the multiracial coalition co-founded by current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia probes opposition leader for royal insult as tensions flare ahead of August 12 state polls
- The probe follows police reports against Kedah state’s head of government, who is accused of committing an offence by allegedly insulting the Sultan of Selangor
- State polls on August 12 are seen as the first real popularity test for PM Anwar Ibrahim and his unity government, particularly among the majority Malays
