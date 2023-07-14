An empty seat (left) of Myanmar’s Foreign Minister is seen during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers’ interface meeting in Jakarta on Tuesday. Photo: Pool/AFP
Asean
Thailand’s Myanmar talks open up diplomatic track ‘parallel’ to Asean’s, deepen regional divide

  • Thailand’s unilateral approach has undermined Asean’s centrality principle and the power of the bloc’s chair, Indonesia, to drive inclusive dialogue with Myanmar, observers note
  • Delay of joint communique also shows ‘Myanmar fatigue’ and divisions among Asean member states on the Five-Point Consensus

Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 9:37am, 14 Jul, 2023

