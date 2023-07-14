Transport Minister S. Iswaran is widely credited for playing an important role in helping Singapore secure the rights to host a leg of Formula One night racing starting from 2008. Photo: Reuters
Singapore hotelier Ong Beng Seng summoned for questioning in S. Iswaran corruption probe
- Singapore’s anti-graft agency directed the the billionaire, who partly owns the city state’s F1 race, to provide more information on his interactions with Iswaran
- The transport minister has been instructed to take a leave of absence until the probe is completed
Transport Minister S. Iswaran is widely credited for playing an important role in helping Singapore secure the rights to host a leg of Formula One night racing starting from 2008. Photo: Reuters