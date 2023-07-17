Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, India in October 2019. Photo: TNS
India-China relations: Modi, Xi look set to meet. Will frosty ties thaw at BRICS, G20 summits?
- Modi and Xi have not had an in-person meeting since 2019 and the ongoing border dispute has only served to inflame tensions
- The Chinese president’s presence at India’s G20 summit will speak volumes, but analysts warn that ties will not improve noticeably in the short term
