Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, India in October 2019. Photo: TNS
China-India relations
India-China relations: Modi, Xi look set to meet. Will frosty ties thaw at BRICS, G20 summits?

  • Modi and Xi have not had an in-person meeting since 2019 and the ongoing border dispute has only served to inflame tensions
  • The Chinese president’s presence at India’s G20 summit will speak volumes, but analysts warn that ties will not improve noticeably in the short term

Kunal Purohit

Updated: 9:30am, 17 Jul, 2023

