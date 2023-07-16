Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ’s visit to the Middle East this weekend is expected to strengthen hydrocarbon and decarbonisation between Japan and the region, and in securing stable energy supplies for Tokyo in a bid to differentiate itself from other powers including China, analysts say. During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar beginning Sunday, Kishida is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. The leaders will discuss a wide range of topics, including regional and international issues, as well as bilateral relations, according to Japan ’s foreign affairs ministry. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday that Kishida’s visit was also aimed at helping Japanese companies expand business opportunities in the region. Japan is dependent on imports from the Middle East for most of its energy sources, including crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Is Asia finally turning away from filthy fossil fuels to embrace green energy? Satoru Nakamura, an international relations professor from Kobe University who specialises in the Middle East, said Kishida was heading to the Arabian Gulf with “diplomatic confidence” after successfully hosting the G7 summit in May. He said Japan hoped to boost cooperation with Gulf countries in hydrocarbon technology and decarbonisation, given its advanced status in these areas. Last month, Japan said it planned to invest US$107.5 billion over the next 15 years to supply the country with hydrogen, as it accelerates efforts to use the gas to shift to a low-carbon economy. Around the world, countries are developing hydrogen as a way to reduce emissions in some of the most difficult industries to decarbonise, such as steel production and chemical manufacture. Japan depended on Saudi Arabia and the UAE for about 80 per cent of its crude oil supply, said Akiko Yoshioka, an executive analyst at the Institute of Energy Economics in Japan. “Building stable relations with these two countries is extremely important for Japan’s energy security,” she said, adding that Japan was particularly interested in collaborating with oil-producing countries to stabilise volatile crude oil markets. Yoshioka said Qatar had traditionally been an important supplier of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, to Japan but in 2021, a Japanese power company did not renew its long-term contract with the country due to Japan’s shrinking energy demand caused by its declining population. “However, the following year the Ukrainian crisis broke out, and Japan began to face difficulties in securing LNG supply,” Yoshioka said, adding that due to this, Kishida hoped to rebuild closer ties with Doha. In 2021, Japanese LNG importer JERA, a joint venture between utilities Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, decided not to renew a 25-year contract with Qatar to buy 5 million tonnes of LNG annually. Will rising global oil prices be the catalyst for Asia’s green energy growth? The following year, China signed a 27-year deal with Qatar to supply China’s Sinopec with LNG in the longest such agreement to date as volatility drives buyers to seek long-term supplies. Mohammed Soliman, strategic technologies and cybersecurity programme director at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said Kishida’s visit was a nod to the Gulf region’s economic diversification efforts focusing on technological transformation and global supply chains. “Kishida intends to position Japan as a partner in the Gulf’s growth and development,” he said, adding that Kishida was building upon the legacy of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who had significantly elevated Japan’s regional role as a strategic partner in the Middle East. Abe, who was assassinated last year, had forged personal relationships with the leaders of Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE that are said to have made him one of the most trusted G7 leaders in the region. Middle Eastern countries were actively seeking partnerships with countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India “to dilute the power structure in the Middle East as a geopolitical theatre” so as to “limit the geopolitical manoeuvring” of China and Russia in the region, Soliman said. The deterioration in US-Iran relations and growing Arab states’ concerns about Washington’s reliability as an ally are said to have allowed Russia and China to expand their influence in the region. In March, Beijing brokered an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran in restoring diplomatic relations, widely seen as a sign of growing Chinese strategic importance in the region. Will Malaysia put energy exports to Singapore before its green economy plans? Competition with China? Kobe University’s Nakamura said China’s uncertain economic forecast and its competition with the US were expected to inject greater uncertainty in its further involvement in the region. Japan, on the other hand, had a longer experience in investing in developing countries and in transferring advanced technologies, Nakamura said, pointing to the Japanese agreement to transfer defence equipment and technology to the UAE sealed in May this year. “Saudi Arabia and Qatar may be interested in exchanging views over this issue with Japan [as well],” Nakamura said. Amid weak confidence among Chinese consumers and in the housing market as well as high youth unemployment, most global investment banks have revised their second-quarter growth forecast for China, down from over 4 per cent average to around or less than 1 per cent. Yoshioka said while Japan’s importance as an energy importer could not be as large as China in terms of volume, Tokyo was committed to supporting Middle Eastern countries in their carbon transition efforts. During Kishida’s visit, Japan will strengthen cooperation in new environmentally friendly energy technologies, including the use of hydrogen and ammonia, according to Yoshioka. “In the Middle East, Japan is trying to differentiate itself from China by providing technological support in areas that its partner countries require and presenting itself as a reliable partner over the long term,” she added. Soliman said Japan was recognised in the Middle East for its reliability, balanced diplomacy, and technical expertise due to its substantial investments in infrastructure, energy and technology in the region. “While Japan’s influence may not overshadow China’s, it can still play a meaningful role in driving economic development and fostering cooperation in the Middle East,” he added.