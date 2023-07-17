Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s first official visit to India looms with talks on energy and power expected to be high on the agenda, but experts have called for the need to “balance” the relationship with India and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lanka urged not to let debt to India take on different ‘complexion’ in energy talks
- President Wickremesinghe’s visit will occur as Sri Lanka negotiates debt with major bilateral creditors including India and China
- Colombo must be careful to protect its security interests even while trying to secure energy projects with the likes of Delhi and Beijing, experts say
Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s first official visit to India looms with talks on energy and power expected to be high on the agenda, but experts have called for the need to “balance” the relationship with India and China. Photo: EPA-EFE