Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s first official visit to India looms with talks on energy and power expected to be high on the agenda, but experts have called for the need to “balance” the relationship with India and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s first official visit to India looms with talks on energy and power expected to be high on the agenda, but experts have called for the need to “balance” the relationship with India and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lanka
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Sri Lanka urged not to let debt to India take on different ‘complexion’ in energy talks

  • President Wickremesinghe’s visit will occur as Sri Lanka negotiates debt with major bilateral creditors including India and China
  • Colombo must be careful to protect its security interests even while trying to secure energy projects with the likes of Delhi and Beijing, experts say

Dimuthu Attanayake
Dimuthu Attanayake

Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s first official visit to India looms with talks on energy and power expected to be high on the agenda, but experts have called for the need to “balance” the relationship with India and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s first official visit to India looms with talks on energy and power expected to be high on the agenda, but experts have called for the need to “balance” the relationship with India and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE