Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 meet in Bali. Modi has said India’s stance on the Ukraine war is “well known and well understood in the entire world”. Photo: Pool via Reuters
India wants G20 to focus on Global South issues, but Ukraine war ‘cannot be avoided’
- India refuses to use its G20 presidency to discuss more sanctions on Russia and says the focus should be on development, especially in the Global South
- The G20 summit is likely to go beyond India’s individual stance on the war and New Delhi has to play a balancing act and work towards a consensus, observers say
