Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor raises his fist as he leaves a court in Gombak on Tuesday after being charged with sedition. Photo: Reuters
Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor raises his fist as he leaves a court in Gombak on Tuesday after being charged with sedition. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia charges opposition Perikatan Nasional election chief with sedition for sultan insult weeks before state polls

  • Perikatan Nasional’s Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who is also Kedah’s chief minister, stands accused of bringing the Selangor monarchy into disrepute
  • Sanusi is the latest among a group of opposition coalition leaders to face court charges since Anwar Ibrahim took office last November

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 2:27pm, 18 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor raises his fist as he leaves a court in Gombak on Tuesday after being charged with sedition. Photo: Reuters
Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor raises his fist as he leaves a court in Gombak on Tuesday after being charged with sedition. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE