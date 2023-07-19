Two leading members of Singapore ’s main opposition Workers’ Party have resigned over an extramarital affair, adding to a highly unusual spate of intrigue and turmoil in the country’s usually staid politics. Leon Perera, 53 – one of the party’s nine MPs in the 93-seat legislature – as well as the charismatic youth wing chair Nicole Seah, 36, tendered their resignation after a video emerged online showing the duo behaving in an intimate manner. Both Perera and Seah are married, and both have two children. Party chief Pritam Singh said the politicians would have been sacked if they had not resigned, as they lied when they were first asked about speculation that they were having an affair following the city state’s 2020 general election. “Leon’s conduct in not being truthful when asked by the party leadership about the allegations fell short of standards expected of Workers’ Party MPs. This is unacceptable,” Singh said in the press conference. The latest development comes as the island republic reels from a highly unusual series of misdeeds among MPs from both the long-ruling People’s Action Party and the Workers’ Party. The PAP, led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong , is dealing with a major internal crisis after Transport Minister S. Iswaran was arrested last week in a corruption case. On Monday, Lee said the parliamentary speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and another PAP MP, Cheng Li Hui, had tendered their immediate resignation after it was uncovered they had continued a years-long affair despite being told to cut off the relationship in February. The WP is the ruling PAP’s most formidable political rival, though it only holds nine of the 93 elected legislative seats compared to the PAP’s 83 seats. The WP had won a total of 10 seats during Singapore’s election during the pandemic – the best performance for an opposition group since the 1960s. Seah and her team in 2020 put up a close fight against the PAP’s team, which consisted of Heng Swee Keat, who was then seen as poised to become the next prime minister – losing out by 7 per cent of the vote. The WP has however been mired in controversy since, with a lawmaker forced to resign after misleading parliament, while leader Singh and another MP are facing a criminal probe for perjury . Perera had first entered politics in 2015 as a non-constituency member, before he joined the WP team to clinch the five-seat Aljunied Group Representation Constituency in the 2020 polls. With Perera’s immediate resignation as a party member and as an MP, the country’s legislature now has six seats that are effectively vacant. Singapore operates a unique parliamentary system where there are 17 group representation constituencies that are represented by four to six MPs, and 14 single seats. The seats of former WP MP Raeesah Khan – who resigned after misleading parliament, as well as Perera, former speaker Tan, former PAP MP Cheng are vacant. Also vacant since July 7 is the seat of Tharman Shanmugaratnam , the popular PAP senior minister who resigned to contest an upcoming presidential poll. Transport Minister Iswaran has not vacated his seat while he is probed by the anti-corruption agency, although the PAP has said he will not be undertaking MP duties while he is under investigation. Prime Minister Lee on Monday said he had no plans to call a general election, even as the party deals with the spate of high-profile issues.