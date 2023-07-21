North Korea had on July 12 successfully tested the Hwasong-18, a new type of solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile that was first fired in April, state media said. Photo: KCNA/KNS/dpa
Seoul expects Beijing to play ‘constructive’ role on North Korea even as both diverge over sanctions
- South Korea is not expecting China to ‘solve the North Korea problem’ despite urging it to play a more constructive role in ensuring stability, observers say
- While Beijing looks to deepen its friendship with Pyongyang amid tense ties with Seoul, it’s not likely to ‘embolden North Korea to the extent of provoking a new peninsula security crisis’
