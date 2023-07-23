Anthony Loke, secretary general of the DAP. Photo EPA-EFE
How long will Malaysia’s Penang remain loyal to DAP, after years of voting ‘anything but Umno’?
- Ahead of state polls, supporters of the Chinese-led DAP are still finding it hard to accept it is now a partner of former rival Umno, party insiders say
- With Penang regarded as a regional semiconductor hub, some critics also say DAP’s ‘likeable’ but passive state chief minister may not be the best person for the job
