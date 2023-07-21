Singaporeans have been trying to make sense of the week of political whiplash. Photo: AP
Singaporeans weigh morality in politics as adultery and corruption sagas ‘blow up’
- Ordinary Singaporeans have been hit with whiplash by the week’s events, in a political culture built around ‘heroic personalities’
- But can a romantic affair really be equated with a high-profile corruption probe to prove standards of probity in the country’s politics have slipped?
Singaporeans have been trying to make sense of the week of political whiplash. Photo: AP