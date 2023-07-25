Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Turkey
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Turkey deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE herald new security ties amid US shift to counter China, Russia

  • The deals represent a rapid change in Turkey’s complex relationship with the Gulf, which is now back on a more friendly footing after years of rivalry
  • Doubts about continued US support have drawn Turkey and its Gulf rivals closer to address regional tensions and enhance cooperation

Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 11:00am, 25 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE