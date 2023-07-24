(From left) Former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, President Joko Widodo, Vice-President Maruf Amin and presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo. Photo: AFP
(From left) Former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, President Joko Widodo, Vice-President Maruf Amin and presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Indonesia’s Jokowi to reaffirm support for Ganjar Pranowo as presidential election nears

  • President Joko Widodo has widely been called the kingmaker of the next election, but is yet to officially endorse a candidate
  • Ganjar, who was leading opinion polls at the start of the year, has been falling behind rival candidate Prabowo Subianto in surveys since May

Amy Sood
Amy Sood

Updated: 7:33pm, 24 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
(From left) Former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, President Joko Widodo, Vice-President Maruf Amin and presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo. Photo: AFP
(From left) Former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, President Joko Widodo, Vice-President Maruf Amin and presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE