US Army soldier Travis King crossed into North Korea last week. Photo: Reuters
North Korea likely to claim US soldier ‘defected from imperialist America’ in propaganda blitz
- The United Nations Command is attempting to bring back Travis King, who is believed to be held by Pyongyang after he dashed across the inter-Korean border
- The North, which has not yet made any public comments, is expected to use King to gain the ‘upper hand’ in lapsed nuclear negotiations with the US, an analyst says
US Army soldier Travis King crossed into North Korea last week. Photo: Reuters