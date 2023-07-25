Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in June 2020. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Singapore invokes fake news law against Lee Hsien Yang over Facebook post on political scandals

  • Prime Minister Lee’s brother, Lee Hsien Yang, says trust in the ruling party ‘has been shattered’ over various sagas involving PAP ministers in recent weeks
  • The correction notice issued refutes a number of Lee Hsien Yang’s comments, such as the felling of trees on state-owned properties rented by two ministers

Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 6:35pm, 25 Jul, 2023

