Hun Manet, son of Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, is seen at a polling station on in Phnom Penh on Sunday, the day of Cambodia’s general election. Photo: Reuters
Cambodians expect more of the same as Hun Sen’s son set to take power: ‘we have no hope’
- Hun Sen has for years aimed for his son Hun Manet to take over, boosting the younger man’s profile and control of Cambodia’s security apparatus
- Critics say Hun Manet’s ‘only political programme is to follow his father’, but note that he may face a less pliant public than under Hun Sen
Hun Manet, son of Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, is seen at a polling station on in Phnom Penh on Sunday, the day of Cambodia’s general election. Photo: Reuters