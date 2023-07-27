Representatives of WeChat told an Australian inquiry into foreign interference that Beijing did not have access to its platform, and it never was asked to spy on its users. Photo: Bloomberg
WeChat tells Australian lawmakers China has never asked to spy on users, access private messages
- Representatives of WeChat told a panel that Beijing did not have access to its platform, which was based in Singapore and bound by the city state’s laws
- WeChat also reiterated to the Australian inquiry into foreign interference that its guidelines and policies provide users with a safe online space
Representatives of WeChat told an Australian inquiry into foreign interference that Beijing did not have access to its platform, and it never was asked to spy on its users. Photo: Bloomberg