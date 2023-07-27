Malaysia is seeking to raise the nation’s share of renewable energy to 70 per cent of total power generation by 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia is seeking to raise the nation’s share of renewable energy to 70 per cent of total power generation by 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia to pay households for using their roofs to generate solar energy

  • Householders can lease out their rooftops in return for an income that could lower electricity bills and put cash in their pockets, the economy minister said
  • A pilot project for 450 homes at a new township is being built by a private developer, which will manage everything at no cost to the government

Joseph Sipalan
Joseph Sipalan

Updated: 9:05pm, 27 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia is seeking to raise the nation’s share of renewable energy to 70 per cent of total power generation by 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia is seeking to raise the nation’s share of renewable energy to 70 per cent of total power generation by 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE