India’s Nagaland in the background, as seen from Longwa village in Myanmar’s Sagaing region. Photo: AFP
India’s Nagaland in the background, as seen from Longwa village in Myanmar’s Sagaing region. Photo: AFP
India
This Week in Asia /  Politics

India’s border security interests make Asean’s Myanmar peace plan a ‘second-rank concern’

  • Asean dialogue partner India continues to engage with Myanmar, despite the bloc’s frustrations the junta is not cooperating with its peace plan after the 2021 coup
  • Analysts say ‘national security’ comes first for India, as it needs Myanmar in the border security fight against insurgency, drugs and trafficking

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 9:30am, 28 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
India’s Nagaland in the background, as seen from Longwa village in Myanmar’s Sagaing region. Photo: AFP
India’s Nagaland in the background, as seen from Longwa village in Myanmar’s Sagaing region. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE