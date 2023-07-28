China’s outgoing envoy hails Singapore’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to Beijing ties

Sun Haiyan, China’s outgoing ambassador to Singapore , has hailed the city state for its “unwavering commitment” to bilateral ties ahead of her return to Beijing to serve as a deputy minister. Speaking at a farewell dinner this week, the envoy also expressed special praise for the republic’s business community and its Chinese clan associations for serving “as the foundation of bilateral relations over the long term”. The Chinese embassy said some 500 people attended the farewell reception at the Fullerton Bay Hotel on Wednesday. Responding to This Week in Asia’s queries, an embassy official said he did not have information on who Sun’s successor would be. Singapore’s Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao earlier this week reported that Sun, 51, had been recalled to Beijing after just 14 months, following a promotion to become a deputy minister in the Communist Party ’s International Liaison Department. The newspaper reported that Sun would become the first deputy minister in the mainland’s central foreign affairs system born after 1970, and the department’s first female deputy minister. Sun is a veteran of the department, having first joined in 1997. She was the head of its First Bureau – which oversees relations with South and Southeast Asian nations – before she was posted to Singapore last year. The department is under the party’s Central Committee, while the foreign ministry is under the State Council, China ’s cabinet. New China envoy to Singapore to promote ‘peace, prosperity’ in the region Her Singapore posting raised some eyebrows on the island, given that she was not a typical career diplomat , though her high-profile within the Communist Party suggested the Chinese leadership attached great significance to bilateral ties with the island republic. Her relatively short tenure as ambassador reflects her status as a high-flyer in the Chinese establishment, observers say. Singapore’s former foreign minister George Yeo said in a Facebook post that Sun’s stint had been “short but remarkable”. In her speech on Wednesday, Sun said she was called back to join “the great journey of [China’s] modernisation”. What’s also important is that we have friends like Singapore to share with us the precious experience in their modernisation journey Sun Haiyan, China’s outgoing ambassador to Singapore “We are keenly aware that difficulties and challenges, doubts and stumbling blocks lie ahead, but we have full confidence in our prospects, for we have a strong leadership core, an enterprising people, a solid economic foundation, and emerging technologies that keep breaking new ground,” Sun said in the speech. “And what’s also important is that we have friends like Singapore to share with us the precious experience in their modernisation journey,” she added. During her stint, Sun oversaw the upgrading of bilateral ties to an “All Round High Quality Future Oriented Partnership”. Beijing this week also restored a 15-day visa-free travel scheme for Singapore citizens following a pandemic -triggered suspension. The Chinese embassy in Singapore said it saw an “explosive” number of visa applications in the first half of the year, issuing nearly 90,000. Sun had said on Facebook about 100,000 visas were issued for all of 2019.