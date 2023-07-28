Sun Haiyan speaks at her farewell reception in Singapore on July 26. Photo: Facebook
Sun Haiyan speaks at her farewell reception in Singapore on July 26. Photo: Facebook
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China’s outgoing envoy hails Singapore’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to Beijing ties

  • Ambassador Sun Haiyan had reportedly been recalled to Beijing after just 14 months, to become a deputy minister in the International Liaison Department
  • She praised Singapore’s business community and its Chinese clan associations for serving ‘as the foundation of bilateral relations over the long term’